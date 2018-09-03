AS I SEE IT 9/3: Thoughts on ALL IN

ALL IN took place this Saturday before a sellout crowd from the Sears Center in Hoffman Estates, IL, on the fringes of the Chicagoland region.

The mere fact that this show took place at all was a miracle. The fact that it sold out, and did so so quickly was unbelievable. Most fans know the story, of Dave Meltzer being asked online if an indy show could draw such a crowd, with Meltzer reasonably saying no. Cody Runnels and Young Bucks took that as a challenge, and the rest, as they say…

The show will unquestionably one of the top five wrestling stories of 2018, along with the NJPW/ROH MSG Wrestlemania weekend show, the WWE/Saudi Arabia deal, and the WWE TV RAW and Smackdown contract deals.

The results are everywhere, including my own PWBTS suite and Facebook linked above, so this isn’t a show review as such. But I wanted to mention a few things about its critics.

First, there are the WWE fanboys who discount anything not WWE. For them, this thought: the most successful WWE era… in terms of TV ratings, PPV buys (admittedly irrelevant since the Network), and live house gates was the Monday Night Wars era. It’s the era when Vince McMahon and his team were forced to be creative and not just go with a mindset of being the only game in town. If nothing else, ALL IN and the NJPW/ROH show next year are indications that WWE will have competition on some level, which will hopefully force a more entertaining TV product (a far more important consideration when so much revenue comes to WWE from the two new TV deals).

There were those who screamed about the fact that the “booker (i.e. Cody Rhodes) put himself over in the main” and that “we” criticize HHH for putting himself over all the time so we’re being hypocrites.

First, the NWA Title match wasn’t even the main event, it was mid-card. Second, it was a great story of the first father-son NWA champion combination and the real life feelings Rhodes has had since Dusty’s passing. Third, Billy Corgan controls the NWA Title, not Cody Rhodes.

Then there are some who went stark raving batshit about the over-the-top entrance of Joey Ryan, a parody of his own phallus centered character and the Undertaker’s Druid entrance all wrapped up in one. Some screamed about “letting their children watch it” despite the fact that the show was noted at the beginning as TV as specifically said “Parental discretion is advised”. Kids can see far worse on even broadcast TV, let alone if their parents have WWE Network with its access to Attitude Era, which included such fine wholesome family entertainment as HHH having sex with a corpse, “Hot Lesbian Action”, Edge and Lita’s “Live Sex Celebration”, and at least two women topless.

Others screamed it had nothing to do with wrestling and was too over the top; despite marking out for WWE’s longest lasting and most notable character…a Zombie that has come back from the dead (what did you think the white face paint early on or his glove coming up out of the Earth meant?). If that wasn’t bad enough, then he turned during the Attitude Era into being a more or less Satanic character. Remember Stephanie McMahon nearly being “sacrificed” on his “Symbol”?

The same people who claim to be concerned about their children are fine with them watching TV from or PPV from a company that does business with the Saudi regime that treats women like property, and is ready to execute 5 women for seeking equal rights, and who would execute (at least) one of the talent in WWE for being gay? More on that next week.

Finally, critics went after ALL IN for not being a Wrestle Kingdom or Wrestlemania quality show. No one said it was. No one said it was ever planned to be. But give me a lineup on one night of The Briscoe Brothers, Flip Gordon, Matt Cross, Christopher Daniels, Cody (Rhodes), Nick Aldis, Hangman Page, Joey Janela, Kenny Omega, Pentagon Jr., Chris Jericho, Kazuchika Okada, Marty Scurll, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, Kota Ibushi, Rey Mysterio, Rey Fenix, and Bandido on one show any damned time. For talent quality, it was right up there with the shows critics are comparing it with.

Until next time….

