wXw “Fans Appreciation 2018 – Night 2” Results – September 1, 2018 – Oberhausen, Germany
1. Kris Wolf defeated Millie McKenzie
2. Three-Way Tag Team Match – wXw World Tag Team League Qualifier
Jay FK (Jay Skillet and Francis Kaspin) defeated RISE (Pete Bouncer and Ivan Kiev) and Dirty Dragan and Emil Sitoci
3. Doug Williams defeated Fred Yehi
4. Tarkan Aslan and Marius Al-Ani defeated Lucky Kid and Bobby Gunns
5. Last Man Standing Match
Jurn Simmons vs. David Starr (No Contest)
6. wXw World Tag Team Championship – Three-Way Match
Monster Consulting (c) (Julian Nero and Avalanche) defeated RINGKAMPF (WALTER and Timothy Thatcher) and Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis)
7. Three-Way Dance for the vacant wXw Women’s Championship
Melanie Gray defeated Alpha Female and Killer Kelly
8. wXw Unified World Wrestling Championship Match
Absolute Andy (c) defeated Ilja Dragunov (via Disqualification)