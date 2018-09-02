New Japan Pro Wrestling set to announce European TV deals

Wrestlezone reports that New Japan Pro Wrestling French commentator Alain Mistrangélo announced that NJPW renewed a TV deal with J-one in France for a weekly two-hour show. They will also announce deals in Belgium, Italy & The United Kingdom. They currently have deals with TV Asahi in Japan and AXS TV in the US. The announcement is expected to be made next week.

He said: “The NJPW continues to expand in Europe. New contract, renewable, with @j_onefr for a weekly of 2h (with @NorbertFeuillan the commentary) and next week upcoming announcements concerning Belgium, Italy and the United Kingdom.”

La NJPW continue son expansion en Europe. Nouveau contrat, renouvelable, avec @j_onefr pour une hebdo de 2h (avec @NorbertFeuillan au commentaire) et dès la semaine prochaine des annonces à venir concernant la Belgique, L’Italie et le Royaume-Uni.

— Alain Mistrangélo (@AlainMist) August 31, 2018

