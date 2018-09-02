Chris Jericho pulls off two gigs in two different states in one night

Y2J Chris Jericho did it again, surprising fans at the Sears Center during All In. But Jericho’s night was only just starting as he had a Fozzy gig to play that same night!

So how did he do it? In a post on Instagram, Jericho said he flew from Little Rock, Arkansas to Chicago, Illinois at 5:30PM and went straight into the Young Bucks’ office at the Sears Center where he hid all afternoon until it was his time to come out.

Jericho then hopped on a private jet to go to Merriam, Kansas, which is 1 hour and 20 minutes away by plane to make it just in time for the Fozzy concert.

“Who else is crazy enough, stupid enough to do it?” Jericho said while recording a video still in his face paint on his private jet.

Over the years, Jericho has reinvented himself so many times that every time he comes back it still feels fresh. At this point, the former WWE champion is a master of keeping secrets which in today’s world is a very hard thing to accomplish!

