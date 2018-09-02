CHIKARA “King of Trios 2018 – Night 2” Results – September 1, 2018 – Easton, Pennsylvania

1. CHIKARA Rey de Voladores – Four-Way Eliminator

Air Wolf defeated Carlos Romo, Cam Carter, and Razerhawk

2. King of Trios 2018 – Quarter Final

Ancient Order of the Nations (Mick Moretti, Jack Bonza, and Adam Hoffman) defeated The Ohnaka Gang (PCO, Rey Bucanero, and Katarina Waters)

3. Ten-Person Tag Team Match

Lucas Calhoun, Jeremy Leary, Blanche Babish, Shazza McKenzie, and Jessica Troy defeated The Creatures of the Deep (Oceanea, Merlok, Hermit Crab, and Cajun Crawdad) and BLANK

4. King of Trios 2018 – Quarter Final

Tokyo Joshi Freedom Fighters (Miyu Yamashita, Yuka Sakazaki, and Shoko Nakajima) defeated The New Republic (El Hijo del Ice Cream, Ice Cream Jr., and Kikutaro)

5. CHIKARA Rey de Voladores – Four-Way Eliminator

A-Kid defeated Ophidian, Facade, and Danjerhawk

6. King of Trios 2018 – Quarter Final

Raiders of the Beyond (Cam Zagami, Chris Dickinson, and Brian Milonas) defeated The Nexus Alliance (PJ Black, Tyrone Evans, and Fred Rosser)

7. Solo Darling defeated Madison Eagles

8. King of Trios 2018 – Quarter Final

The ResistANTce (Fire Ant, Green Ant, and Thief Ant) defeated The F.I.S.T. Order (Icarus, Tony Deppen and Travis Huckabee)

