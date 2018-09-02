Big Cass: “If I’m going to be honest with you, I made a lot of mistakes”

Big Cass was recently a guest on Booker T’s Heated Discussions radio show. During their talk, Cass opened up about his release from WWE. This was Cass’ first interview since being released from WWE back in June.

Cass was asked straight up by Booker why he thinks that he was released from WWE. Here is what he said

“If I’m going to be honest with you, I made a lot of mistakes. I made a lot of mistakes in a very short period of time. I did some things that I shouldn’t have done. I guess the company couldn’t rely on me and couldn’t trust me. Look, I’ll just be honest with you, in my opinion, they made the right decision for them. It was the right decision to get rid of me at that point in time – not to say I won’t be back – but at that point in time they definitely made the right decision for them. To be honest with you, looking at it they made the right decision for me. Everyone makes mistakes, but when you make that many mistakes in that short of a period of time then you lose people’s trust and you’re not reliable anymore.”

He was also asked if he were Vince, would he have fired himself?

“Yeah, I would have. I definitely would have fired myself. If I was in Vince McMahon’s position, I would have fired myself for sure, one-hundred percent.”

He adds that the goal is to eventually get back to WWE one day:

“Here’s the thing, I started with Johnny Rodz at his school when I was very young. I never really got to see what was out there. About a year into my training I got a call from WWE and they signed me. I got signed right away to FCW, so my whole career has been pretty much in FCW and NXT. But I never really got to see what else is out there. There’s a whole world out there right now. I just want to get out there and see what else is going on, but I will be back, obviously, the goal is to get back to WWE.”

(Pwguru)





