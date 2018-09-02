Big Cass changes ringname to Big C

Sep 2, 2018 - by James Walsh

Big Time Wrestling is now advertising Big Cass with a different ring name for the promotion’s upcoming event on Friday, September 21. Big Cass is now set to work the show under the name, “Big C.” He’s set to face James Storm at the event.

Previously, it appeared that Cass was now going by the name Big Cass, but now it looks like he’s changed it again. The event is going to be held at the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium in Spartanburg, South Carolina later this month.

