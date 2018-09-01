wXw “Fan Appreciation Night 2018” Results – August 31, 2018 – Hamburg, Germany
1. wXw World Tag Team Championship Match
Monster Consulting (c) (Julian Nero and Avalanche) defeated Jay FK (Jay Skillet and Francis Kaspin)
2. Chris Brookes defeated Fred Yehi
3. wXw Shotgun Championship Match Bobby Gunns defeated Marius Al-Ani (c) (via Count-out)
4. Doug Williams defeated Veit Müller
5. #1 Contender’s (wXw Women’s Championship) 3-Way Dance
Killer Kelly defeated Melanie Gray and Kris Wolf
6. Ringkampf (Timothy Thatcher and WALTER) defeated David Starr and Ilja Dragunov
7. wXw Unified World Wrestling Championship Match
Absolute Andy (c) defeated Zack Sabre Jr.
(Visited 1 times, 7 visits today)