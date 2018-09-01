wXw “Fan Appreciation Night 2018” Results – August 31, 2018 – Hamburg, Germany

Sep 1, 2018 - by Michael Riba

1. wXw World Tag Team Championship Match
Monster Consulting (c) (Julian Nero and Avalanche) defeated Jay FK (Jay Skillet and Francis Kaspin)

2. Chris Brookes defeated Fred Yehi

3. wXw Shotgun Championship Match Bobby Gunns defeated Marius Al-Ani (c) (via Count-out)

4. Doug Williams defeated Veit Müller

5. #1 Contender’s (wXw Women’s Championship) 3-Way Dance
Killer Kelly defeated Melanie Gray and Kris Wolf

6. Ringkampf (Timothy Thatcher and WALTER) defeated David Starr and Ilja Dragunov

7. wXw Unified World Wrestling Championship Match
Absolute Andy (c) defeated Zack Sabre Jr.

(Visited 1 times, 7 visits today)

Post Category: News, Results     Tags: ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

8/29/18 Impact Wrestling conference call with Brian Cage & Josh Mathews

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal