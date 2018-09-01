WWE Raw Live Event Results – September 1, 2018 – Shanghai, China

1. Bobby Roode defeated Bray Wyatt

2. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship – Triple Threat Match

The B-Team (c) defeated The Revival and Titus Worldwide (w/Dana Brooke)

3. Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose defeated Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre

4. Six-Man Tag Team Match

John Cena, Finn Balor, and Bobby Lashley defeated Baron Corbin, Elias, and Jinder Mahal (w/Sunil Singh)

5. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

Cedric Alexander (c) defeated Drew Gulak

6. Eight-Woman Tag Team Match

Ronda Rousey, Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Natalya defeated Alexa Bliss and The Riott Squad

7. WWE Universal Championship Match

Roman Reigns (c) defeated Braun Strowman (via Disqualification)

-McIntyre and Ziggler attacked Reigns to cause the DQ. Rollins and Ambrose made the save and then The Shield triple power-bombed McIntyre through a table to end the show.

