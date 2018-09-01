WWE NXT Live Event Results – August 31, 2018 – Fort Pierce, Florida *Contains NXT UK TV Taping Spoilers*
1. Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan defeated Rocky and Jason
2. Keith Lee defeated Dominik Dijakovic
3. Heavy Machinery defeated Eh Nois
4. Io Shirai defeated Aliyah
5. Adam Cole and Roderick Strong defeated The Street Profits
6. Lio Rush vs. Fabian Aichner (Double Count-out)
7. NXT United Kingdom Women’s Championship Match
Rhea Ripley (c) defeated Kacy Catanzaro
8. NXT Championship Match
Tommaso Ciampa (c) defeated The Velveteen Dream
(Visited 1 times, 20 visits today)