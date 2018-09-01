Taz says Cody Rhodes can be an inspiration to frustrated WWE superstars

“If you’re in WWE and you’re a wrestler and you’re unhappy and now you look at someone like Cody and you look at what he’s doing on the independent scene and you’re like, ‘Wow! Holy sh-t!’ And you’re in WWE and you’re not happy or whatever and you’re on the road a lot and you’re not making great money. Everybody thinks you’re making billions; but, you’re not making billions and you’re like, ‘Sh-t man, what the hell am I doing this for? Look at Cody. He’s his own boss and he does what he wants. He looks like he’s having fun. He’s doing great.’ Yeah, I agree. He’s also a very talented guy and spent a lot of years in the WWE learning the business end of things – besides being an excellent talent on the mic and the ring. His dad is the late great Dusty Rhodes, so this young man grew up in the business with his brother Goldust, who is arguably one of the better talents of all time underratedly. In-ring I’m talking about. Dustin Rhodes was a f-cking stud. Cody comes from pretty good genes. He grew up in the business, so it’s tough to compare yourself to him; but, he definitely is an inspiration probably for a ton of talent out there that are in the WWE that are unhappy that are like, ‘Wow, I could leave here and just do more and have fun and just not be miserable and all this sh-t.’ If I was in my prime that’s how I would think, if I was unhappy in the WWE.”

source: Taz Show

