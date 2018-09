1. Natsu Sumire defeated AZM

2. Blue Block Match

Nicole Savoy defeated Hazuki

3. Blue Block Match

Momo Watanabe defeated Kelly Klein

4. Red Block Match

Kagetsu defeated Utami Hayashishita

5. Red Block Match

Rachael Ellering defeated Konami

6. Goddesses of Stardom Championship Match

Mayu Iwatani and Saki Kashima (c) defeated Tam Nakano and Starlight Kid

