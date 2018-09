NOAH “Naomichi Marufuji 20th Anniversary” Results – September 1, 2018 – Tokyo, Japan

1. Mohammed Yone and Jyunta Miyawaki defeated Mitsuo Momota and Tsuyoshi Kikuchi

2. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Shiro Koshinaka, Tamon Honda, and Naoki Sano defeated Akitoshi Saito, Masao Inoue, and Kishin Kawabata

3. Takao Omori and Cody Hall defeated Quiet Storm and Tadasuke

4. Shuji Kondo and Jiro Kuroshio defeated HAYATA and YO-HEY

5. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Minoru Tanaka, Kotaro Suzuki, and Hi69 defeated Hajime Ohara, Hitoshi Kumano, and Seiya Morohashi

6. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Katsuhiko Nakajima, Masa Kitamiya, and Taiyo Kea defeated Go Shiozaki, Kaito Kiyomiya, and KAZMA SAKAMOTO

7. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Sanshiro Takagi, HARASHIMA, and Danshoku Dino defeated Kenou, Maybach Taniguchi, and Atsushi Kotoge

8. Takashi Sugiura and Daisuke Harada vs. Jun Akiyama and Atsushi Aoki (Time-Limit Draw)

9. Naomichi Marufuji 20th Anniversary Match

Naomichi Marufuji defeated Hideo Itami

(Visited 1 times, 11 visits today)