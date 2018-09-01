Lana: “who doesn’t want to get in the ring with Trish or Lita or Molly Holly?”

“There are so many women on the current roster who are just incredible competitors, and I’d love to fight them. But then there are so many women from the past I would love to fight. I mean, who doesn’t want to get in the ring with Trish or Lita or Molly Holly? Trish was my inspiration for so long. But I’ve always been a huge fan of Stephanie McMahon. Growing up, I wanted to be in WWE because of watching characters like Stephanie McMahon and Paul Heyman. They just are such incredible storytellers, such incredible, compelling characters. When I look at Stephanie McMahon’s entire career, I’m always blown away at how she just moves your soul. Literally, my heart is moved by her. Either I hate her, or love her, or love to hate her. I probably won’t face off with her at Evolution, but just in general she is one of my dream opponents.”

source: Newsweek





(Visited 1 times, 19 visits today)