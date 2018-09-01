Hulk Hogan and Brutus Beefcake patch things up (updated)
It looks like Hulk Hogan and Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake have buried the hatchet and are back on speaking terms after Hulk Hogan posted a photo of the two together.
Back in October of last year, Beefcake sent a tweet where he said that he was working on his biography book and took a dig at Hogan by writing, “Hold onto your bandana Brother it’s about to get real!”
The two were best of friends for several years but had a big falling out years ago. Hogan replied to Beefcake’s tweet by telling him that his bandana was glued on tight and to get a good lawyer.
Yesterday, Hulk posted a photo of the two at a bar writing, “Great hanging out with Brutus again, good to see that ‘all is well’ my brother.”