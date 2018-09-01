Hogan on Kenny Omega: “Would I love to see him go to the WWE? Yes”

Sep 1, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

“Would I love to see him go to the WWE? Yes. Would I love to see him be used correctly? Yes. If he ever got lost in the mix, it would be a sad, sad story. But if there is a chance to sign him, Vince McMahon could be the guy to take him to the next level. If you don’t touch on the WWE, your story is not complete. But rules are made to be broken, and Kenny is such a big star that he could be the one to change all that. Kenny is such a big star that he doesn’t need to sign in New York, but it would complete the story if he went and dominated and had a hell of a run in WWE.”

source: SI.com


(Visited 1 times, 21 visits today)

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: , ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

8/29/18 Impact Wrestling conference call with Brian Cage & Josh Mathews

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal