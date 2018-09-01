Cody Rhodes says his late father Dusty Rhodes would’ve liked All In

“The first time he tuned in to ECW, this is a good example, I thought like, oh, he’s gonna hate it. Look at what’s happening, there’s all kinds of sex and violence. He was so entertained, and I remember sitting in front of him with my little Hasbro figures and watch the shows, every pay-per-view. So he had this forward-thinking knowledge that I think all of the great minds in pro wrestling have. So, I think if he saw this, he’d have a few touches for sure, but I think he’d be pretty stoked about it. I hope he would.”

Source: Busted Open Radio

(Visited 1 times, 100 visits today)