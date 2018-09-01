CM Punk meets with wrestling fans at meet and greet session in Chicago

CM Punk met hundreds and hundreds of wrestling fans yesterday at a special meet and greet session held at the Pro Wrestling Tees outlet in Chicago as part of the All In weekend.

Footage from the area showed that the line of fans to meet Punk stretched to over half a mile away from the building. Fans paid up to $90 to meet the former WWE champion and tickets sold out so fast that more were added when they originally went on sale back in May.

According to some who were there for the event, Punk was not always in the best of moods and looked like “he aged ten years” since we’ve last seen him. But many others had a more positive experience and posted their photos online with a smiling Punk.

On Twitter, Punk expressed his appreciation to everyone who showed up to the event. “I don’t have the words to properly express how thankful I am to have seen, spent a small amount of time with, and listened to some moving stories from some great people today. Appreciate you all. Thanks for the smiles. #fans #friends #strangers #samekids”

CM Punk was given an official offer to be part of All In but he declined to participate in the event, continuing his stance that he’s done with professional wrestling.

