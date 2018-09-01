CHIKARA “King of Trios 2018 – Night 1” Results – August 31, 2018 – Easton, Pennsylvania

1. King of Trios 2018 – Round 1

Ancient Order of the Nations (Mick Moretti, Jack Bonza, and Adam Hoffman) defeated Xyberhawx Techno Union (Razerhawk, Danjerhawk, and Nytehawk)

2. King of Trios 2018 – Round 1

The ResistANTce (Fire Ant, Green Ant, and Thief Ant) defeated Dark Lords of the Proteus (Callux the Castigator, Frantik, and Volgar)

3. King of Trios 2018 – Round 1

The Nexus Alliance (PJ Black, Tyrone Evans, and Fred Rosser) defeated The Regime (Juan Francisco de Coronado, Rick Roland, and Sloan Caprice)

4. King of Trios 2018 – Round 1

Raiders of the Beyond (Cam Zagami, Chris Dickinson, and Brian Milonas) defeated The Millennium Throwbacks (Mark Angelosetti, Dasher Hatfield, and Boomer Hatfield)

5. King of Trios 2018 – Round 1

The Ohnaka Gang (PCO, Rey Bucanero, and Katarina Waters) defeated Society of the Deep (Merlok, Hermit Crab, and Cajun Crawdad) (w/Oceanea)

6. King of Trios 2018 – Round 1

The F.I.S.T. Order (Icarus, Tony Deppen, and Travis Huckabee) defeated Galactic Wildlife Commission (Air Wolf, Thunderfrog, and Wildcat)

7. King of Trios 2018 – Round 1

The New Republic (El Hijo del Ice Cream, Ice Cream Jr., and Kikutaro) defeated Sisters of the Mighty (Mighty Molly, Solo Darling, and Aja Perera)

8. King of Trios 2018 – Round 1

Tokyo Joshi Freedom Fighters (Miyu Yamashita, Yuka Sakazaki, and Shoko Nakajima) defeated The Shimmer Collective (Madison Eagles, Shazza McKenzie, and Jessica Troy)

