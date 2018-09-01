CHIKARA “King of Trios 2018 – Night 1” Results – August 31, 2018 – Easton, Pennsylvania
1. King of Trios 2018 – Round 1
Ancient Order of the Nations (Mick Moretti, Jack Bonza, and Adam Hoffman) defeated Xyberhawx Techno Union (Razerhawk, Danjerhawk, and Nytehawk)
2. King of Trios 2018 – Round 1
The ResistANTce (Fire Ant, Green Ant, and Thief Ant) defeated Dark Lords of the Proteus (Callux the Castigator, Frantik, and Volgar)
3. King of Trios 2018 – Round 1
The Nexus Alliance (PJ Black, Tyrone Evans, and Fred Rosser) defeated The Regime (Juan Francisco de Coronado, Rick Roland, and Sloan Caprice)
4. King of Trios 2018 – Round 1
Raiders of the Beyond (Cam Zagami, Chris Dickinson, and Brian Milonas) defeated The Millennium Throwbacks (Mark Angelosetti, Dasher Hatfield, and Boomer Hatfield)
5. King of Trios 2018 – Round 1
The Ohnaka Gang (PCO, Rey Bucanero, and Katarina Waters) defeated Society of the Deep (Merlok, Hermit Crab, and Cajun Crawdad) (w/Oceanea)
6. King of Trios 2018 – Round 1
The F.I.S.T. Order (Icarus, Tony Deppen, and Travis Huckabee) defeated Galactic Wildlife Commission (Air Wolf, Thunderfrog, and Wildcat)
7. King of Trios 2018 – Round 1
The New Republic (El Hijo del Ice Cream, Ice Cream Jr., and Kikutaro) defeated Sisters of the Mighty (Mighty Molly, Solo Darling, and Aja Perera)
8. King of Trios 2018 – Round 1
Tokyo Joshi Freedom Fighters (Miyu Yamashita, Yuka Sakazaki, and Shoko Nakajima) defeated The Shimmer Collective (Madison Eagles, Shazza McKenzie, and Jessica Troy)