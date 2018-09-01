Brutus Beefcake explains how he got his name

“They had no idea what Brutus Beefcake was, they just came up with a name. Honestly, I thought the name was really crazy. Brutus Beefcake, just completely off the wall but sometimes that is the best thing you can do is go off the wall and the name Brutus Beefcake became a worldwide sensation, and it’s a name you don’t forget: Brutus Beefcake. Here I am in the pro wrestling business, which I was 7 or 8 years into it and then now I am going to have my name picked, and this name will be my name for the rest of my life, well, it would have been my entire life if circumstances didn’t change becoming other characters in WCW, but after all these years it really doesn’t matter, but Brutus Beefcake, Brutus ‘The Barber’ Beefcake, just crazy.”

source: Why It Ended





