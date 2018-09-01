9/1/18 ALL IN PPV Recap

source: Dave Batch @ Fwonline.com

Preview and Zero Hour coverage by Josh Nason

What began with a tweet becomes a reality as Saturday brings us All In, a PPV event put together by the Young Bucks and Cody that sold out Chicago’s Sears Centre Arena in roughly 30 minutes.

Putting aside the story of what it took to get here, the card itself is a good one, headlined by the Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) and Kota Ibushi vs. Rey Mysterio, Fenix, and Bandido with a co-headliner of NJPW IWGP champion Kenny Omega vs. Pentagon Jr. for the first time ever in a non-title match, Cody challenging for the NWA title against champion Nick Aldis, Kazuchika Okada vs. Marty Scurll, a street fight between “Hangman” Page and Joey Janella, and more.

The event will air on traditional PPV in the U.S. and will also be available on Fite TV and HonorClub starting at 7 p.m. Eastern with a one hour preshow airing on WGN America starting at 6 p.m. Eastern.

We went live at the top of the hour with the announcers clearing their throats and no music. After a few seconds, the ‘Being The Elite’ music kicked in and The Young Bucks and Cody came out to do a promo. They teased pyro and after a comedy false start, we got some Goldberg-esque pyro, flame bursts, and some smoke. They teased a nostaglia act and Road Warrior Animal came out next to the ramp on a motorcycle. They brought some people to shoot off merchandise into the crowd and we went to our first break: a PW Tees ad.

The stage and entrance looks great and is very WWE-esque with a main video board and supporting video boards. They didn’t do an actual show intro which was a little odd.

SCU (Frankie Kazarian & Scorpio Sky) def. ROH Tag Champions The Briscoe Brothers in a non-title match

Sky came out dressed like Apollo Creed with the American flag shorts and ring jacket. They did the ‘worst town I’ve ever been in’ gimmick and a in a quick pre-match promo, Kazarian said the two were “all in” and part of history.

The match kicked off with lots of “All In” chants. The Briscoes were the heels and double-teamted Kazarian early until SCU got the advantage. Sky did the Creed foot shuffle while punching Mark Briscoe until Jay nailed him from behind to retake the advantage. The Briscoes worked over Sky for several minutes with lots of double teaming and cutting off the ring so Sky couldn’t get the tag.

Eventually, Sky rolled through to get the hot tag and he cleaned house. He hit a cool spot where he was rolled through on Mark and Jay tried to attack. While still in post-roll-up position, Kazarian threw a belly-to-belly on Mark. The match really picked up steam as Sky belly-to-belly suplexed one of the Briscoes over and after Kazarian hit a hurancarana, Sky swantoned over the top on the Briscoes that popped the crowd big in a great looking spot.

The Briscoes later got the advantange, but Kazarian kicked out of Redneck Boogie. They tried a top rope version but Sky threw Jay into the barracade and Frankensteinered Mark off the top. They double-teamed Mark on a lung blower that got two. Briscoes hit a Jay Driller into a big Mark elbow on Sky for two as things continued to speed up.

The Briscoes went for a Doomsday Device, but Kazarian caught the leaping Mark for a powerslam for the pin and Sky hit a big knee on Jay to prevent him from breaking up the pin in a match that went roughly 15 minutes.

The match started out like your basic traditional tag, but really picked up after the Kazarian hot tag. Sky was really impressive and the final spot with the Kazarian powerslam was excellent.

From a production standpoint, the show looks fantastic but the audio is still lacking a bit. While the announcers have mentioned the PPV and even did a ‘Trending Worldwide’ graphic for #AllIn, there’s no countdown clock or crawler which seems like an oversight. There has been plenty of Pro Wrestling Tees ads and mentions though.

The Over Budget Battle Royal is next.

Coming back from break, they did a Kenny Omega backstage promo with Alicia Atout and they joked about her wearing flip flops to make Omega look taller. He talked about Pentagon and the match. The audio was pretty terrible. This was about a minute or two and then they went to break.

They did another quick return from break and played a quick promo for the Cody-Nick Aldis match and then more PW Tees ads. The way the show has been laid out, this is strictly for those who know what’s going on as I could see someone dropping in as a casual wrestling fan having issues understanding what is happening.

Flip Gordon won the Over Budget Battle Royal to earn an ROH title shot at All In

Entrants: Moose, Brandon Cutler, Trent Barreta, Chuck Taylor, Rocky Romero, Cheeseburger, Hurricane Helms, Ethan Page, Tommy Dreamer, Jimmy Jacobs, Punishment Martinez, Austin Gunn, Billy Gunn, Marko Stunt, Brian Cage, Jordynne Grace, Colt Cabana, Bully Ray, Flip Gordon

We get back from break and all the battle royal wrestlers are on the outside of the ring. They showed Bully Ray walking down through the crowd and then cut to Dalton Castle on commentary. They didn’t do a listing of everyone in the match.

Ray attacked Chico El Luchador (not Rocky Romero) and powerbombed him through a table and then pulled out Chucky T but Trent Berretta attacked. Jordynne Grace attacked him and then Ethan Page hit a huge kick to knock her out. Cabana then flew out onto Page and everyone eventually hit the outside of the ring and were brawling. Dreamer and Gunn teased running dives and then just stepped through the ropes and jumped down to brawl instead.

Moose ran wild for a while until the group put him on the ring apron, leading to Marko Stunt hitting a dropkick to eliminate him. Ethan Page eliminated Cutler. Punishment Martinez eliminated the Best Friends after they did their hug spot. Romero hit running clotheslines to Brian Cage and Gunn in opposite corners before Cage turned him inside out with a clothesline and threw him out.

Cheesburger was eliminated by Cage after hitting some offense including a shotei. We then got some Cage-Martinez action before both guys were chokeslammed by Hurricane Helms. Page booted Helms off the apron as both were battling, leading to Cabana hitting a butt bump to knock Cabana off. Dreamer (dressed in Dusty Rhodes polka dots) threw in a garbage can and started nailing people. He tangled with Martinez and hit the Bionic Elbow and a Spicoli Driver before being eliminated by Ray.

Ray was about to powerbomb Stunt but Billy Gunn saved him. Austin Gunn and Jimmy Jacobs then went at it and Jacobs hit the Five Knuckle Shuffle before going for the Pedigree. Billy and Jacobs then kissed before Billy said, “Suck this, b*tch” and tossed him. Austin then tossed Martinez and while the father-son were sharing a moment, Ray tossed out Austin. Billy then hit a Fameasser to Ray and went toe-to-toe with Cage before being gorilla press-slammed outside. Stunt hit a big move and then was tossed by Ray.

We then got a Cage-Grace tangle and after Grace squatted Cage, Cage got out of hit and Grace got bucklebombed. She recovered and hit a running powerbomb and then clotheslined out Cage. She then went toe to toe with Ray and he raked her eyes. Grace and Cabana did a ‘Wassup’ on Ray, but Ray was able to toss Grace out and it was down to Ray and Cabana. Cabana attacked with a chair, but got reversed out of the ring for an elimination. El Luchador then got back in the ring, tore his mask off and revealed himself to be Flip Gordon. He tossed out Ray and got the win, earning himself an ROH title shot against Jay Lethal later in the show.

It was a fun battle royal with a lot of action and surprises.

Zero Hour ended with a card rundown.

Matt Cross defeated MJF

Cross sent MJF into the ropes but held on. Cross did a back flip and landed in the ring. MJF sent Cross to the floor and teased doing a dive but yelled that he doesn’t need to do flips to get over. Cross hit a drop kick and sent MJF to the floor. Cross hit a crazy looking dive to the floor that had so much momentum he walked all the way back up to the stage and posed.

MJF took back over and worked over the wrist. MJF slowed the paced down and continued to work the arm. MJF stuffed Cross’s arm in his tights and gave him a gut-wrench power bomb for a near fall. They fought on the top turnbuckle until Cross it a hurricanrana. Cross hit a backhand spring elbow and springboard cross body for a near fall.

MJF regained control with a double foot stomp on the arm. He then hit a package shoulder breaker for another near fall. They traded shots in the middle of the ring. MJF spit in Cross’s eyes and flipped off the fans. Cross hit a double foot stomp for a two count but MJF countered into an arm bar. MJF hit a crazy looking pile driver using the ropes for a near fall. Finish came when Cross made comeback and hit the shooting star press for the win. This was a fun opener and a good start to the PPV.

In the back, Sean Mooney interviewed NWA Worlds Champion Nick Aldis. Aldis said that Mooney is the greatest and that’s why he interviewing Aldis. Aldis promised to retain the title later.

Christopher Daniels defeated Stephen Amell

Jerry Lynn refereed the match. Stephen Amell came out to the Bullet Club Theme and with one of his Arrow co-stars. Daniels came out with SCU. They showed John Mayer sitting at ringside. Daniels had the early advantage and took Amell to the mat and stepped over him. They traded chops in the middle of the ring. Amell took down Daniels and stepped over him. They fought on the floor and Amell sent Daniels into the barricade. Amell pulled out a table. The crowd loved Amell and broke into an “Arrow” chant.

Amell hit a Falcon Arrow for a close near fall. Amell hit the Van Terminator from across the ring for another near fall. Daniels took back over and hit the Best Moonsault Ever for a two count.

They fought on the top turnbuckle and Amell knocked Daniels down. Daniels ended up on the table with Amell on the top turnbuckle. Amell attempted an elbow but Daniels moved and Amell crashed through the table. The fans chanted “Broken Arrow”.

Lynn wouldn’t let the match end in count out and threw Amell back in. Lynn and Daniels argued. Lynn took off the ref’s shirt and shoved Daniels and Amell rolled him for a two count. Amell flipped off Daniels to a huge pop. Daniels attempted the Angels Wings but Amell counted for a near fall. Daniels hit the Best Moonsault Ever for the win.

This was a really good match. Amell looked great in match considering it was only his third. They shook hands after the match.

On commentary, Don Callis got a message and said he’s got to talk to Kenny Omega. Callis left commentary. Tenile Dashwood and Mandy Leon joined in on commentary for the next match.

Tessa Blanchard defeated Madison Rayne, Britt Baker and Chelsea Green

Tully Blanchard was shown sitting at ringside. Blanchard threw Rayne into the barricade. In the ring, Baker and Green traded pin falls. Blanchard gave Baker a hanging DDT off the second turnbuckle.

Blanchard press slammed Rayne from the ring onto Baker and Green on the floor. Green fought back and hit a suicide dive nailing Baker. Blanchard hit a dive to the floor as well. Rayne hit a huge cross body onto all three women.

Baker hit a series of Sling Blades and scored a near fall on Green. Blanchard hit a standing delayed vertical suplex on Rayne for a two count. Green did Zack Ryder’s “Woo Woo” chant and hit the Rough Rider for a near fall. Rayne hit a top rope cutter for a near fall. Green hit the unprettier on Rayne but Blanchard hit the Code Breaker on Green. Baker hit a superkick on Blanchard and scored a near fall on Green.

Rayne hit a crucifix bomb for a closer near fall. Green hit the Canadian Destroyer on Blanchard for a very closer near fall. Blanchard hit the Hammerlock DDT on Green for the win.

This was another really good match. After the match, all four women embraced and posed for the fans. The crowd loved this match and gave them a great reaction.

Cody Rhodes (w/Brandi Rhodes) defeated NWA Worlds Champion Nick Aldis to win the title

DDP, Tommy Dreamer and Pharaoh accompanied Rhodes to the ring. The fans loved Rhodes and gave him a huge reaction. Jeff Jarrett and Shawn Daivari were part of Aldis’ entourage. Earl Hebner is the referee for the match.

This match had an intense amount of heat and a big fight feel. The fans absolutely loved Rhodes and despised Aldis. Rhodes hit a suicide dive to the floor but Aldis hit Rhodes with a suplex on the floor.

Aldis took over and worked over the lower back. They traded shots in the middle of the ring. They both attempted a cross body and collided. Rhodes hit a springboard cross body to the floor but Aldis rocked him with an elbow. Hebner checked on Rhodes and singled to the back.

They teased the match was over. DDP ran back out and the fans broke into a “Yoga” chant. Hebner stopped the count and Shawn Daivari came back out. He shoved DDP so Page gave him the Diamond Cutter to a huge pop.

Rhodes was busted open from the elbow and started bleeding like crazy. Rhodes fought back and hit a power slam for a near fall. Rhodes missed a moonsault and Aldis took back over.

Rhodes locked on the figure-four leg lock but Aldis made the ropes. Aldis gave Rhodes a running a power slam on the floor. Rhodes fought back and hit the Alabama Slam for a near fall. Aldis hit a powerbomb for a two count and applied the Texas Cloverleaf. Rhodes made the ropes and Brandi told him he didn’t have to keep doing this.

Aldis hit a pile driver and climbed to the top turnbuckle. Brandi came in the ring and begged him to stop. Aldis leaped off the top and Brandi covered Rhodes. Aldis nailed Brandi with the elbow.

Rhodes made a fiery comeback and hit the Beautiful Disaster. Rhodes hit the Crossroads for a very close near fall. Aldis attempted a sunset flip but Rhodes sat down and pinned Aldis to win the NWA Worlds Championship. The fans popped huge for the finish.





Hangman Page defeated Joey Janela (W/Penelope Ford) in a Chicago Street Fight

Page hit a perfect looking moonsault to the floor crashing onto Janela. Page gave Janela a suplex onto a chair that was upright in the ring. Page revealed a Cracker Barrel barrel at ringside. Page sent Janela into the barrel. Janela fought back and leaped off the barrel onto Page in the crowd.

Janela rolled the barrel at Page but he jumped out of the way. Page rocked Janela with a vicious lariat. Page set up a table at ringside. Janela nailed a running Death Valley bomb in the corner for a near fall.

Janela used the barrel and the apron to prop up a ladder at ringside. He placed Page on the ladder and climbed up to the turnbuckle. Page recovered and gave Janela the burning hammer on the ladder. This was a painful and sick looking spot. Page pulled out a bag from underneath the ring.

Ford jumped Page from behind. Page tried to go after him but she back flipped and hit a stunner. She followed up with a cross body to the floor. Janela then hit an elbow on Page through the table. They fought up the steps onto the stage. Janela set up two tables in the entranceway. Page hit a superkick and power bombed Janela off the stage through the table. It looked like Janela nearly killed himself going through the table.

Page hit the Rite of Passage but Ford broke up the near fall with a second garbage bag. In the second bag were Page’s boots that he used to kill Joey Ryan. Page super kicked Ford. Janela hit a superkick as well for a near fall. Janela set up a ladder and table in the ring. Page and Janela fought on top of the ladder. In the first garbage bag was the telephone Page used on Ryan.

Page hit Janela with the phone and hit the Rite of Passage off the ladder through the table for the win.

After the match, the lights went out and a video of a dead Joey Ryan played. Ryan was clearly alive because “something” rose in his pants. Joey Ryan came out with guys in inflated Penis costumes. Ryan flipped Page and nailed him with a super kick. Ryan’s entourage then carried Page out of the arena.

In the back, ROH World Champion Jay Lethal was on his way to the ring. He was handed Black Machismo Glasses.

ROH World Champion “The Black Machismo” Jay Lethal (w/Lanny Poffo) defeated Flip Gordon (w/Brandi Rhodes)

Lethal and Poffo did the Mega Powers handshake at the start of the match. Lethal and Gordon did the handshake as well. At the start of the match, Lethal jumped out of the ring and placed Rhodes in his corner.

Lethal and Gordon went back and forth trading moves. Lethal chased Brandi into the ring and she yelled, “I’m not Liz.” She touched him on his shoulder and turned him back into normal Jay Lethal.

Gordon hit two suicide dives and a corkscrew dive. They traded pin fall attempts in the middle of the ring. Gordon missed the 450 splash and Lethal hit the Lethal combination for a near fall. Lethal attempted the Lethal Injection but Gordon rolled him up. Gordon hit the Falcon Arrow for a near fall.

Poffo jumped on the apron and touched Lethal on the shoulder, which turned him back into The Black Machismo. Lethal hit three Hail to the King elbows for a near fall. Gordon kicked out like Hulk Hogan and Hulked up. Gordon hit the big boot and a springboard sling blade.

Gordon hit a Samoan drop, standing shooting star press and twisting moonsault for a near fall. Gordon attempted a springboard but Lethal caught him with the cutter. Lethal hit the Lethal Injection to retain the ROH World Championship.

Lethal and Gordon shook hand after the match. Bully Ray ran out and attacked both with a chain. Poffo jumped in the ring but Ray gave him a low blow. Ray then pulled out a table from underneath the ring. Colt Cabana ran out and gave Ray a spear. Cabana, Gordon and Lethal then gave Ray the Shield Power bomb through the table.

Kenny Omega defeated Penta El Zero

The crowd was hot for this match and standing from the start. Pentagon was firmly in control early in the match. Omega caught Pentagon with a hurricanrana and attempted a suicide dive but Pentagon nailed him with a sling blade.

Pentagon caught Omega with a flip dive to the floor. They fought around ringside. Pentagon caught Omega with a power slam on the floor. Omega attempted a moonsault but Pentagon got his knees up. Omega fought back and hit a springboard cross body to the floor.

Omega attempted the V Trigger but Pentagon countered with a superkick. Omega hit the snap Dragon suplex and attempted the One Winged Angel but Penta countered into the backstabber for a two count. Omega attempted a superplex but Penta countered into a double foot stomp for a near fall.

Omega hit the V Trigger but Penta yelled “Cero Miedo”. Omega hit a power bomb and a third V Trigger. Penta fought back and hit the Pentagon driver for a very close near fall. The traded chops on the apron. Pentagon nailed Omega with a sick looking package pile driver on the apron. Omega recovered and hit a spinning package pile driver. Omega attempted the One-Winged Angel but Penta countered and snapped the arm.

Pentagon hit a second package pile driver for a very close two count. Omega rocked Pentagon with the V Trigger and inverted hurricanrana for another two count. Omega hit the V Trigger and the One-Winged Angel for the win.

After the match, Pentagon was clutching his injured arm on the mat and the lights went out. They came back on and Pentagon jumped Omega. He was no longer clutching his arm. He gave him the code breaker and took off his mask to reveal Chris Jericho. The fans popped huge for Jericho. He told Omega that he’s going to see him on the Jericho Cruise. Jericho ran over to the announcers and pushed the table, which caused Callis to fall over.

This was an awesome match and the post match angle was incredible.

Kazuchika Okada defeated Marty Scurll

They started out with some mat wrestling. Scurll rocked Okada with two European uppercuts and nailed him with a superkick from the apron. Scurll rocked Okada with a suicide dive. Scurll worked over Okada’s arm but Okada fought back with a flapjack.

They fought around ringside and Okada nailed Scurll with a DDT on the floor. Scurll tried to fight back and hit Okada with chops. Okada laughed and knocked Scurll down.

Okada caught Scurll with an uppercut but Scurll nailed a brain buster. Scurll attempted a pile driver but Okada countered for a near fall. They fought on the top turnbuckle. Scurll wouldn’t go down and nailed a superplex. They traded a series of pin attempts.

Okada attempted the tombstone but Scurll reversed into a DDT. Scurll snapped Okada’s fingers. Okada fought back and attempted the Rain Maker but Scurll countered into the Cross Face Chicken Wing. Okada broke free but Scurll reapplied the hold.

Scurll super kicked Okada and the referee went down. Scurll grabbed the umbrella. Okada attempted the Rain Maker but Scurll blocked it with the umbrella. Scurll hit the Rain Maker for a close near fall. Okada hit the Rain Maker but couldn’t make the cover. Scurll spit and slapped Okada in the face. Okada then hit two Rain Makers for the win. This was another good match, especially towards the end.

The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) & Kota Ibushi defeated Rey Mysterio, Fenix & Bandido

Mysterio came out dressed like Marvel’s Wolverine. The Bucks used a double drop kick on Bandido. Fenix came in on fire and caught Nick with a cutter for a near fall. Ibushi and Mysterio got tagged in and the crowd erupted. Mysterio caught Ibushi with a hurricanrana. Ibushi missed a kick and the standing moonsault.

Fenix rocked Matt with a superkick. Bandido missed a standing shooting star press. Ibushi hit a standing moonsault into double knees. Nick hit a flip dive to the floor and Ibushi hit a moonsault to the other side. Mysterio hit a huge moonsault on to everyone. Fenix hit a twisting plancha taking out everyone. Bandido hit a twisting cross body wiping out everyone.

Matt hit a huge dive off the stage. Bandido hit a triple hurricanrana taking out all three Golden Elite members. Mysterio attempted the 619 but Matt countered into the tombstone. They set up for the Meltzer Driver but Fenix walked across the rope and took out Ibushi. Fenix and Bandido hit suicide dives to the floor. Mysterio hit a frog splash on Matt for a close near fall.

The Bucks hit three super kicks in a row on Mysterio, Bandido and Fenix. The Bucks and Ibushi hit More Bang For Your Buck for a very close near fall. Finish came when the Bucks hit The Meltzer Driver on Bandido for the win.

They must have ran out of the time because the PPV immediately went off the air. This was a great main event with a ton of insane moves that capped off a great PPV.

