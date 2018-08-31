WWE Raw Live Event Results – August 31, 2018 – Osaka, Japan
1. Bobby Roode defeated Jinder Mahal (w/Sunil Singh)
-After the match, Mahal demanded another match.
2. Bray Wyatt defeated Jinder Mahal (w/Sunil Singh)
3. WWE Cruiserweight Championship – Triple Threat Match
Cedric Alexander (c) defeated Akira Tozawa and Drew Gulak
4. Six-Woman Tag Team Match (w/Natalya as the Special Guest Referee)
Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Kairi Sane defeated The Riott Squad
5. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship – Triple Threat Match
The B-Team (c) defeated The Revival and Titus Worldwide (w/Dana Brooke)
6. Bobby Lashley defeated Elias
7. Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose defeated Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre
8. No Disqualification Match
Baron Corbin defeated Finn Balor
-Balor originally won, but Corbin restarted the match as a No DQ Match and attacked Balor with a chair to get the win.
9. WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match
Ronda Rousey (c) defeated Alexa Bliss
10. WWE Universal Championship Match
Roman Reigns (c) defeated Braun Strowman (via Disqualification)
-Ziggler and McIntyre attacked Reigns, but Rollins and Ambrose made the save. The Shield triple power-bombed McIntyre through a table to end the show.