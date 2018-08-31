WWE Raw Live Event Results – August 31, 2018 – Osaka, Japan

1. Bobby Roode defeated Jinder Mahal (w/Sunil Singh)

-After the match, Mahal demanded another match.

2. Bray Wyatt defeated Jinder Mahal (w/Sunil Singh)

3. WWE Cruiserweight Championship – Triple Threat Match

Cedric Alexander (c) defeated Akira Tozawa and Drew Gulak

4. Six-Woman Tag Team Match (w/Natalya as the Special Guest Referee)

Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Kairi Sane defeated The Riott Squad

5. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship – Triple Threat Match

The B-Team (c) defeated The Revival and Titus Worldwide (w/Dana Brooke)

6. Bobby Lashley defeated Elias

7. Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose defeated Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre

8. No Disqualification Match

Baron Corbin defeated Finn Balor

-Balor originally won, but Corbin restarted the match as a No DQ Match and attacked Balor with a chair to get the win.

9. WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match

Ronda Rousey (c) defeated Alexa Bliss

10. WWE Universal Championship Match

Roman Reigns (c) defeated Braun Strowman (via Disqualification)

-Ziggler and McIntyre attacked Reigns, but Rollins and Ambrose made the save. The Shield triple power-bombed McIntyre through a table to end the show.

