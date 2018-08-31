WWE Raw Live Event Results – August 31, 2018 – Osaka, Japan

Aug 31, 2018 - by Michael Riba

1. Bobby Roode defeated Jinder Mahal (w/Sunil Singh)
-After the match, Mahal demanded another match.

2. Bray Wyatt defeated Jinder Mahal (w/Sunil Singh)

3. WWE Cruiserweight Championship – Triple Threat Match
Cedric Alexander (c) defeated Akira Tozawa and Drew Gulak

4. Six-Woman Tag Team Match (w/Natalya as the Special Guest Referee)
Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Kairi Sane defeated The Riott Squad

5. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship – Triple Threat Match
The B-Team (c) defeated The Revival and Titus Worldwide (w/Dana Brooke)

6. Bobby Lashley defeated Elias

7. Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose defeated Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre

8. No Disqualification Match
Baron Corbin defeated Finn Balor
-Balor originally won, but Corbin restarted the match as a No DQ Match and attacked Balor with a chair to get the win.

9. WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match
Ronda Rousey (c) defeated Alexa Bliss

10. WWE Universal Championship Match
Roman Reigns (c) defeated Braun Strowman (via Disqualification)
-Ziggler and McIntyre attacked Reigns, but Rollins and Ambrose made the save. The Shield triple power-bombed McIntyre through a table to end the show.

(Visited 1 times, 22 visits today)

Post Category: News, Results     Tags: , ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

8/29/18 Impact Wrestling conference call with Brian Cage & Josh Mathews

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal