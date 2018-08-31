The Young Bucks reveal their priority after their current contract expires

While there is a good number of fans who want to see The Young Bucks in WWE once their current ROH contract expires, the whole transition won’t be an easy one for the duo.

We noted before how in a recent interview, the ROH Stars had explained that they are used to making their own decisions so it will be hard for them to sign with the company since they will have no control there.

During their recent appearance on the Jim Ross Report podcast, the duo revealed another reason why they may hesitate from going to the Biggest Wrestling Company in the world.

Bucks talked about their current ROH contracts revealing that they are set to expire in four months and claimed that at this point they cannot make a wrong decision because of the position they are in.

Revealing their priority after the ROH deal is up, the former IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Champs said that family is their top priority and their goal is to retire at a young age so they can spend even more quality time with the family.

Signing a WWE contract will mean that the Young Bucks will be on the road for the most part of the year and they would be spending even less time with their family, so it’s another reason why they may ditch the WWE deal.

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)





