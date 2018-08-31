Sean Waltman says Neville’s WWE departure is good for wrestling

Sean Waltman discussed Neville’s reported WWE departure on the latest episode of X-Pac 1,2,360. Waltman said that Neville’s no longer being under contract is better for wrestling as a whole, and discussed whether he should make a surprise appearance at All In.

“As far as the industry, as a whole it’s better if he’s not there,” Waltman said. “It’s better if he does a surprise at All In or something like that. He’s right up there in the conversation with the best in the world right now. The only reason we haven’t talked about him lately is because he hasn’t had any matches. The fans that are behind the All In and the whole indie movement, they put him on a pedestal and they look at him in the light he deserves to be looked at.”

He added of Neville’s split with WWE, “There is a reason, I am not 100% sure, but I am going to assume it had to do with creative satisfaction or lack thereof. Creative satisfaction is highly underrated. When you don’t have it, the money doesn’t spend nearly as well… And he’ll be featured at the top of wherever he goes.”

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)





