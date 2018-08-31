Rumored headlines matches for Wrestlemania 35

According to Sportskeeda the plans for the Wrestlemania 35 main events are for Roman Reigns to defend the Universal Title vs The Rock and for Ronda Rousey to face Charlotte for one the women’s championships.

It was leaked before Wrestlemania 34 that Vince McMahon wants Rousey and Charlotte to be the first Women’s match to headline Wrestlemania (close the show).

Of course this can all change with seven months to go before Wrestlemania 35 here in the NY/NJ area.

