Jim Ross believes that The Elite’s act would work in the WWE

Although WWE does not own the intellectual property surrounding The Bullet Club, Jim Ross believes that The Elite’s act would work in the #WWE. Moreover, Ross averred that the Being The Elite cast members should all have at least one WWE run.

“I can’t say whether they’re going to work for WWE or not, but I believe in some point in time, for those who have not worked in WWE, that somewhere along the journey, they will be there. And quite frankly, this might piss some off, I can’t help that, you deserve a run in WWE if you’ve dedicated your life to the business [of professional wrestling]. At some point, if you can make it work, you should give that shot and opportunity.” Ross added, “I know they are not a niche product. None of those guys, The [Young] Bucks, Kenny Omega, Cody, Hangman Page, Marty Scurll, they are not a niche product. They’re talented, talented men who should be able to get jobs wherever they want. And if you’re going to be a [pro] wrestler, why not go where you can make the most money?”

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)

