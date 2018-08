Impact announces three matches for next week’s show

Impact has announced three matches for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. As you can see in the below tweet, the following matches are set:

* Knockouts Championship Match: Tessa Blanchard vs Su Yung

* oVe vs Ace Austin, Zachary Wentz & Trey Miguel

* Joe Hendry & Grado vs Desi Hit Squad

