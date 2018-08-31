Glenn “Kane” Jacobs to be sworn in as Mayor of Knox County tomorrow

WWE Superstar Kane will be sworn in as Mayor of Knox County tomorrow morning and will immediately take charge, a month after he was voted in by a wide margin during the August 2 election.

Ever since he got to be Mayor-elect, Glenn Jacobs has called the sixth floor of the City County Building his second home, although he currently shares an office with his Chief of Staff and Communications Director as the transition takes place according to the Knoxville News Sentinel.

The former WWE champion has said that he will still pop up on WWE television when needed and will be perfectly fine juggling both jobs. Jacobs revealed earlier that Vince McMahon was very supportive of his decision to get into politics and got very emotional when discussing the text message that McMahon sent him after he won the election.

Hard at work on my first day in office… pic.twitter.com/hjh678i53T — Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) August 31, 2018

