Former ECW valet Francine to Dave Meltzer: “How about you just keep your mouth shut”

See, @davemeltzerWON you have been doing this to women in the business long before @PeytonRoyceWWE and it’s just not right. Body shaming young girls who are already worried about how they look isn’t cool. How about you just keep your mouth shut from now on? #BeKind pic.twitter.com/rOOBOyjJCL

— Francine (@ECWDivaFrancine) August 31, 2018