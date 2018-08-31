Former ECW valet Francine to Dave Meltzer: “How about you just keep your mouth shut”
See, @davemeltzerWON you have been doing this to women in the business long before @PeytonRoyceWWE and it’s just not right. Body shaming young girls who are already worried about how they look isn’t cool. How about you just keep your mouth shut from now on? #BeKind pic.twitter.com/rOOBOyjJCL
— Francine (@ECWDivaFrancine) August 31, 2018
Dude, if he thought Francine had cellulite and wouldn’t have had a instant ha*d on for her when he saw her he is an idiot.. Uncle Dave you re an idiot. Go watch NJPW and give all the six star you want. I ll watch Francine and any valet from back then and now without a complain.They get the stars from me.