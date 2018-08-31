First 75 Superstars of the WWE 2K19 roster announced

WWE hosted a live stream event yesterday announcing the first 75 WWE Superstars who will be part of the WWE 2K19 video game roster.

The show, which leaned towards the funny side of things most of the time, was hosted by Rusev, Lana, Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas.

Here’s the list of the announced Superstars so far in alphabetical order:

Adam Cole, Akam, Aleister Black, Alexa Bliss, Alicia Fox, Angelo Dawkins, Apollo Crews, Baron Corbin, Bayley, Bianca Belair, Big Show, Bo Dallas, Bobby Fish, Bobby Roode, Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt, Brock Lesnar, Chad Gable, Curt Hawkins, Curtis Axel, Dana Brooke, Dash Wilder, Dean Ambrose, Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre, Elias, Ember Moon, Fandango, Finn Balor, Goldust, Heath Slater, Jason Jordan, Jinder Mahal, Johnny Gargano, Kairi Sane, Kassius Ohno, Kevin Owens, Konnor, Kyle O’Reilly, Lana, Lars Sullivan, Liv Morgan, Matt Hardy, Mickie James, Mojo Rawley, Montez Ford, Natalya, Nia Jax, Nick Miller, No Way Jose, Oney Lorcan, Otis Dozovic, Pete Dunne, Rezar, Rhyno, Roderick Strong, Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey, Ruby Riott, Rusev, Sami Zayn, Sarah Logan, Sasha Banks, Scott Dawson, Seth Rollins, Shane Thorne, Shayna Baszler, Titus O’Neil, Triple H, Tucker Knight, Tyler Bate, Tyler Breeze, Velveteen Dream, Viktor, and Zack Ryder.

More names will be revealed next week.

