Charlotte Flair recently spoke with 680 News in Toronto, and revealed the reason she added peacock feathers to her robe…

“My very first robe – which I had never planned on wearing a robe – was from pieces of his from when he retired at WrestleMania in ’08. Ever since then, I’ve added different things to it. Because my dad was considered the wrestling peacock, I’ve actually added the peacock feathers.”

