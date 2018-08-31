Becky Lynch says her arm bar is better than Ronda Rousey’s

Becky Lynch spoke with the In This Corner podcast earlier this money before SummerSlam and compared her arm bar with Ronda Rousey’s, among other things. Video and highlights from the interview are below per WZ:

On Conor Mcgregor’s chances against Khabib Nurmagomedov: “I think he’s been working so hard with the wrestling, and you can see that with the athletes he’s brought into SBG. I think [Conor] might just catch him because Khabib’s stand-up game isn’t—he’s a great wrestler—I don’t know.”

On whether her arm bar is better than Ronda Rousey’s: “Me. Me undoubtably. Here’s why. Her’s is of course—have you been in a straight armbar before? Very painful. Very painful, it will snap your arm. But from my location, I can snap your arm, and choke you out with my leg at the same time. It’s a double whammy.”

On if she would do a gimmick that involved wearing facepaint: “Oh, absolutely. It seems fun. I like putting on facepaint. I studied theatre.”





