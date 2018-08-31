AJPW “GROWIN’ UP Vol. 15” Results – August 29, 2018 – Tokyo, Japan

1. Kotaro Suzuki defeated Keiichi Sato

2. Hikaru Sato defeated Kuishinbo Kamen

4. Takao Omori defeated Black Menso~re

5. AJPW World Junior Heavyweight Championship Prelude – After The Jr. Tag Battle of Glory Tag Team Match

Koji Iwamoto and Atsushi Aoki defeated Shuji Kondo and Atsushi Maruyama

6. Battle Royal Just Before The Royal Road Tournament

Naoya Nomura defeated Jake Lee, Zeus, Jun Akiyama, Suwama, Kento Miyahara, Yuma Aoyagi, Shuji Ishikawa, Yoshitatsu, Dylan James, and Gianni Valletta

