WWE stocks reach new all-time high on Wall Street

WWE stocks hit a new all-time high today, trading at $87.71 during the day before closing at $86.27 a piece.

Stocks rose nearly 7% over the past week as the company continues to have its best ever year on Wall Street. WWE started 2018 trading at $30.77 so over the past eight months the value of the stock increased by 182%.

WWE’s market cap at the moment stands at a whopping $6.7 billion.

