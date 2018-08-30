Wrestling All-Stars of New England Results 8/26/18

El Mundo Latin Family Festival @ Fenway Park – Boston, Massachusetts

1. “The International Male” Aaron Amadeus defeated Derrick Conway, Crispin Coles and “Insane” Dick Lane in a Fatal Four Way Match

2. Vanity Vixsin pinned Delilah Hayden

3. Green Monster Innovational Tournament: Sami Diaz defeated King Leon the 6th, Dan Terry, and CPA.

4. Night Breed defeated Ike & Brandino Davis

5. Bugsy Stone and Big Bear Matouch wrestled to a double disqualification

6. Green Monster Innovational Tournament: “The Selfie Made Man” Vern Vicallo defeated Sully Banger, Connor Davies, and Bobby Ocean.

7. “The Punisher” Don Vega defeated “S.O.G.” Ronnie Ribs w/ Doc Ozone

8. Green Monster Innovational Tournament: “Riot” Kellan Thomas defeated Garrett Holiday, “Slamdance” Tim Lenox and Showtime.

9. Rosie pinned Isana

10. “The Dynasty” Beau Douglas pinned “Alpha Dog” Jason Rumble

11. Green Monster Innovational Tournament: Channing Thomas defeated Derek Simonetti, Lumber Jake, and Dan De Man

12. Little Person Match: Bullet Joe defeated Rob “The Giant” Araujo

13. Triple Threat Match: Slyck Wagner Brown defeated Ryan Frost w/ Aubrey and “Smart” Mark Sterling

14.“The Masshole” Mike McCarthy pinned Todo Loco to become the new El Mumdo Heavyweight Champion due to interference from Survivor’s Richard Hatch

15. Tag Team Gauntlet Match: “The Prize” Alec Price & Eddie White defeated The Five Star Spectacle to become the new El Mundo Tag Team Champions

16. Green Monster Innovational Tournament Finals: Channing Thomas defeated Vern Vicallo, “Riot” Kellan Thomas and Sami Diaz to win the tournament.

17. Isana won a 30 person Battle Royal by eliminating Jake Seargent in the finals moments of the contest.

