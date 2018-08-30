This Day In Wrestling History – August 30th

1969 – Mad Dog & Butcher Vachon defeat Crusher & Dick the Bruiser, to win the AWA World Tag Team Championship.

1982 – Tatsumi Fujinami defeats Gino Brito, to win the WWF International Heavyweight Championship.

1988 – Jumbo Tsuruta & Yoshiaki Yatsu defeat Ashura Hara & Genichiro Tenryu, to win the AJPW World Tag Team Championship.

1993 – WWF’s sixth annual SummerSlam is held at The Palace of Auburn Hills, outside Detroit. There were 23,945 fans in attendance. It saw the last appearance of Ted DiBiase as an active WWF wrestler.

Dark Match:

– Owen Hart defeats Barry Horowitz.

SummerSlam:

– Razor Ramon defeats Ted DiBiase.

– The Steiner Brothers (Rick & Scott) defeat The Heavenly Bodies (Tom Prichard & Jimmy Del Ray), to retain the WWF Tag Team Championship.

– Shawn Michaels (with Diesel) defeats Mr. Perfect, via countout, to retain the WWF Intercontinental Championship.

– Irwin R. Schyster defeats The 1-2-3 Kid.

– Bret Hart defeats Doink The Clown (with Jerry ‘ The King’ Lawler) via disqualification.

– Ludvig Borga defeats Marty Jannetty.

– The Undertaker (with Paul Bearer) defeats Giant Gonzalez (with Harvey Wippleman), in a Rest In Peace Match.

– In a Six-Man Tag Team Match, Tatanka and The Smoking Gunns (Billy & Bart Gunn) defeat Bam Bam Bigelow and The Headshrinkers (Fatu & Samu).

– With the WWF Championship on the line, Lex Luger defeats Yokozuna (with Mr. Fuji & Jim Cornette) via countout. Yokozuna still retains the championship.

1996 – Sid Vicious defeats Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler, to win the USWA Unified World Heavyweight Championship.

1998 – WWF’s 21st annual SummerSlam is held at Madison Square Garden in New York City, in front of 21,588 fans. This was the first pay-per-view to be preceded by Sunday Night Heat. It was also the first WWF pay-per-view for Edge.

Sunday Night Heat:

– Too Much (Scott Taylor & Brian Christopher) defeat L.O.D. 2000 (Hawk & Animal).

– Gangrel defeats Dustin Runnels.

– The Disciples of Apocalypse (Skull & 8-Ball) defeat Vader & Bradshaw.

SummerSlam:

– D’Lo Brown defeats Val Venis, via dis1ualifiation, to retain the WWF European Championship.

– In a 4-on-3 Handicap Match, The Oddities (Golga, Giant Silva, & Kurrgan) defeat Kaientai (Funaki, Dick Togo, Mens Teioh, & Taka Michinoku).

– X-Pac defeats Jeff Jarrett in a Hair vs Hair Match.

– In a Mixed Tag Team Match, Edge & Sable defeat Marc Mero & Jacqueline.

– Ken Shamrock defeats Owen Hart, via submission, in a Lion’s Den Match.

– In a No Disqualification Handicap Match, The New Age Outlaws (Road Dogg & Billy Gunn) defeat Mankind, to win the WWF Tag Team Championship.

– In a Ladder Match, Triple H (with Chyna) defeats The Rock (with Mark Henry), to win the WWF Intercontinental Championship.

– Stone Cold Steve Austin defeats The Undertaker, to retain the WWF Championship.

1999 – On RAW, The Rock ‘n’ Sock Connection (The Rock & Mankind) defeat The Unholy Alliance (The Big Show & The Undertaker), to win the WWF Tag Team Championship. In the Monday Night Wars, RAW (4.2 TV rating) edges out WCW Monday Nitro (4.0 rating).

2007 – WWE suspends twelve performers found to have obtained PED’s from a pharmacy in Orlando. Some had been purchasing PED’s since the inception of the Wellness Policy in February 2006. Those suspended for 30 days for their first violation of the Wellness Policy were: Charlie Haas, Chris Masters, Edge, Funaki, Umaga, William Regal, Snitsky, John Morrison, Mr. Kennedy, and Gregory Helms. Those suspended for 60 days for their second violation of the Wellness Policy were King Booker and Chavo Guerrero, Jr.

2007 – On TNA Impact!, Sting defeats AJ Styles, Christian Cage, and Samoa Joe, to claim one-half of the World Tag Team Championship. The other half belonged to Kurt Angle. Angle was the World Tag Team Champion but did not have a partner; he defeated Samoa Joe for the title at the August 12th Hard Justice pay-per-view. Joe had been holding the Tag Team Titles by himself, without a partner.

2008 – WWE Hall of Famer Walter ‘Killer’ Kowalski passes away at age 81.

2010 – WWE celebrates 900 episodes of Monday Night RAW.

2010 – A week after his 27th birthday, JC Bailey dies of a brain aneurysm. Bailey held championships in Bad 2 The Bone Wrestling, Coliseum Championship Wrestling, Combat Zone Wrestling, Independent Wrestling Association Mid-South, Insanity Pro Wrestling, and Ohio Hatchet Wrestling.

2014 – Silueta defeats Maki Narumiya, to win the CMLL-Reina International Junior Championship. Silueta would hold the title until January 29, 2017 – a span of 883 consecutive days as champion.

HAPPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Former OVW Television Champion Johnny Punch (40 years old); indie wrestler Angel Blue (28 years old); Impact Wrestling’s Caleb Konley (35 years old); and WWE Network host Scott Stanford (52 years old).

