Terry Funk: “I’m not feeling too good”

Wrestling legend Terry Funk spoke with Sports Illustrated to give an update on his recent health issues and more.

Highlights are below:

On pulling out of All In and Starrcast:

“I was supposed to be on the All In show, but I can’t because of a problem with my abdominal hernia. I’m not feeling too good. Am I going to feel better? I hope to hell I am. That’s a wish on my part.”

On Cody’s success on the independent scene:

“I think it’s wonderful that Cody is having success, and I was really looking forward to seeing him. Cody and Dusty are similar in so many ways, but they’re different also. I’ve never met anyone like Dusty. He was loved by everyone and everybody. He was a phenomenal in-ring performer who understood the business, and that was passed on to Cody. Personally, I like to think I’m like my old man. I like to think I have the brains he did. I’d like to think Cody feels the same way, and he should because he does. Cody has evolved, he saw the light where no one else did.”

On the advice he’s given Cody & The Young Bucks:

“Sometimes it’s great to have a backbone, but you’ve got to be careful. Remember that sometimes, when you hurt your backbone, you can’t get it fixed because you don’t have enough money. There is competition. Let it be known. There is competition, and that’s what Cody is doing.”

