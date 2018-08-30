Speculation on how long Reigns will hold the Universal title, future opponent

Aug 30, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

Sports Illustrated commented on possible rumors about how long Roman Reigns’ time as Universal champion will last, as well as future opponents.

Reigns is expected to hold the time for some time, which makes it unlikely that Braun Strowman will win their match at Hell in a Cell. The next challenger is expected to be Drew McIntyre.

The same story also noted that Strowman is expected to remain a heel.

One Response

  1. Jonathon Roy says:
    August 30, 2018 at 9:23 pm

    Well, at least if that’s true I know I won’t have to feel bad about not recording that garbage any time soon…

