Speculation on how long Reigns will hold the Universal title, future opponent

Sports Illustrated commented on possible rumors about how long Roman Reigns’ time as Universal champion will last, as well as future opponents.

Reigns is expected to hold the time for some time, which makes it unlikely that Braun Strowman will win their match at Hell in a Cell. The next challenger is expected to be Drew McIntyre.

The same story also noted that Strowman is expected to remain a heel.

(The Spotlight)





