Source: The current plan for Becky Lynch and Charlotte
According to Post Wrestling’s John Pollock (via Cageside Seats), WWE’s latest plan for Becky Lynch & Charlotte is that, “the idea now is much less of a heel/babyface dynamic and instead it’s two ex-friends that both have valid points and neither is going to back down from the other”. WWE doesn’t want Charlotte seen as a villain but isn’t going to force Becky into that role either.
(Visited 1 times, 378 visits today)
I don’t know why not just make Charlotte a heel. It’s like fans are pushing a wall in the end the wall will remain and that person will eventually leave the wall alone out of frustration
Another article (I forget the source sadly) put it IMO perfectly, of having Becky come off as a female variation of Stone Cold. Albeit to reproduce that actual dynamic is impossible, but a twist of sorts can certainly be pulled off by Becky as neither a heel or face, but just out to get hers and that she’s busted her ass to get there (which she certainly has).
Too late. Charlotte is already seen as the villain.