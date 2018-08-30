Source: The current plan for Becky Lynch and Charlotte

According to Post Wrestling’s John Pollock (via Cageside Seats), WWE’s latest plan for Becky Lynch & Charlotte is that, “the idea now is much less of a heel/babyface dynamic and instead it’s two ex-friends that both have valid points and neither is going to back down from the other”. WWE doesn’t want Charlotte seen as a villain but isn’t going to force Becky into that role either.





