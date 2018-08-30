Source: The current plan for Becky Lynch and Charlotte

Aug 30, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

According to Post Wrestling’s John Pollock (via Cageside Seats), WWE’s latest plan for Becky Lynch & Charlotte is that, “the idea now is much less of a heel/babyface dynamic and instead it’s two ex-friends that both have valid points and neither is going to back down from the other”. WWE doesn’t want Charlotte seen as a villain but isn’t going to force Becky into that role either.


3 Responses

  1. John says:
    August 30, 2018 at 1:40 pm

    I don’t know why not just make Charlotte a heel. It’s like fans are pushing a wall in the end the wall will remain and that person will eventually leave the wall alone out of frustration

  2. billet says:
    August 30, 2018 at 2:14 pm

    Another article (I forget the source sadly) put it IMO perfectly, of having Becky come off as a female variation of Stone Cold. Albeit to reproduce that actual dynamic is impossible, but a twist of sorts can certainly be pulled off by Becky as neither a heel or face, but just out to get hers and that she’s busted her ass to get there (which she certainly has).

  3. Tex says:
    August 30, 2018 at 3:02 pm

    Too late. Charlotte is already seen as the villain.

