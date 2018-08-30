More on Neville’s departure from WWE

Aug 30, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck
“He reportedly has no non-compete clause and can work anywhere.”
Imagine if Neville showed up in Impact Wrestling this year in a future Impact Wrestling TV Taping and dethroned Austin Aries as Impact World Champion and then Neville walked into Bound For Glory as Impact World Champion against former champion Austin Aries.
Their rivarly for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship had Neville always retaining the championship against Aries so Aries was never able to beat Neville when it mattered.
Of course their allignments would be reversed to their Cruiserweight Championship rivalry where Neville was the heel and Aries was the babyface seeing as Aries is currently a heel in Impact Wrestling.
