Miz & Mrs Rating Slips for Summer Finale

The rating and viewership for Miz & Mrs. slipped for the series’ summer finale. Tuesday’s episode garnered a 0.42 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.161 million viewers, down 16% and 6% from last week’s 0.5 demo rating and audience of 1.235 million. Both numbers represent lows for the series to date, dipping under the 1.162 million viewers from two weeks ago and the 0.46 demo rating from the second episode.

Miz & Mrs. came in at #6 among cable originals for the night, per Showbuzz Daily. Smackdown won the night with a 0.75 and 2.35 million viewers.

