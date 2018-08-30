Kane responds to steroid allegations

Kane has spoken out to defend himself on steroid allegations after a Pennsylvania man wrote a complaint to the Tennessee Attorney General on Tuesday. Knox News reports that Kane (Glenn Jacobs), who recently won election to the mayorship of Knox County, issued a statement denying that he’s willingly associated with steroid users as a result of his time in WWE.

The complaint was issued by Al Thompson, the founter of an activist group known as Protect Our Youth from Steroids (POYS). Thompson penned the complaint and sent it to the state attorney general and the Tennessee Bureau of Ethics and Finance, alleging, “Jacobs was perfectly fine with, for many years, surrounding himself with steroid users plus illicit drug and steroid dealers every day while on tour … Jacobs’ duties, as I understand it, will include some oversight over law enforcement in Knox County.”

Thompson also claims Kane should have listed his wrestling name as a campaign donation, and said that his acceptance of $6,000 in campaign contributions from WWE-affiliated members such as the McMahons is evidence of his steroid support. The complaint letter is not a formal complaint, and the site notes that any investigation would have to begin with Knox County, not the state attorney general.

Kane responded with a statement that said, “I do not condone steroid use or the use of any illicit drugs and I think that’s very bad. I’m a bit of a health nut, and I just think it’s just really bad. No, I’d never do that.”

He added regarding his donations from WWE associates, “Well, one of (those donations) was from the administrator of the Small Business Administration of the United States (Linda McMahon). So, I’m pretty proud of that…it’s always nice when someone from the President’s Cabinet supports your political endeavor. I’m just very happy and proud to have their support, that’s what matters to me.”

(Pwguru)





