AJ Lee unlikely to appear at WWE Evolution

Aug 30, 2018 - by James Walsh

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, rumors of former Divas champion AJ Lee appearing at WWE’s Evolution PPV event are extremely unlikely due to the past legal issues between her husband CM Punk and WWE’s doctor, which WWE financed. The site says that as recent as two-weeks ago there was nothing to her appearing on the show.


One Response

  1. Jeff Copeland says:
    August 30, 2018 at 2:57 pm

    Thank God. she to me almost runied 2012 cause of the way to much focus on her on every dam thing wwe did in 2012.

