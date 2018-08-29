WWE Raw Live Event Results – August 29, 2018 – London, England

1. Bobby Roode defeated Jinder Mahal (w/Sunil Singh)

-After the match, Mahal issued a challenge for another match.

2. Bray Wyatt defeated Jinder Mahal (w/Sunil Singh)

3. Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Natalya defeated The Riott Squad

4. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

Cedric Alexander (c) defeated Drew Gulak

5. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship – Triple Threat Match

The B-Team (c) defeated The Revival and Titus Worldwide (w/Dana Brooke)

6. Bobby Lashley defeated Elias

7. Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose defeated Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre

8. Finn Balor defeated Baron Corbin (via disqualification)

-After the match, Corbin said it there are no disqualifications

9. No Disqualification Match

Baron Corbin defeated Finn Balor

10. WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match

Ronda Rousey (c) defeated Alexa Bliss

11. WWE Universal Championship Match

Roman Reigns (c) defeated Braun Strowman (via disqualification)

-Strowman was disqualified when Ziggler and McIntyre interfered. Rollins and Ambrose made the save. The Shield triple power-bombed McIntyre through a table to end the show.

(Visited 1 times, 30 visits today)