WWE creative staff reportedly frustrated with Strowman’s heel turn

Aug 29, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck


(Visited 1 times, 459 visits today)

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

More from my site

2 Responses

  1. dave says:
    August 29, 2018 at 4:10 pm

    This was their most desperate attempt ever at clearing the path for Reigns and frankly it stood out the moment it happened and honestly, it’s going to backfire spectacularly.

  2. art123guy says:
    August 29, 2018 at 5:41 pm

    Vince is happy and that’s all that matters.

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

8/29/18 Impact Wrestling conference call with Brian Cage & Josh Mathews

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal