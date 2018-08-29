WWE creative staff reportedly frustrated with Strowman’s heel turn

Aug 29, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck
This was their most desperate attempt ever at clearing the path for Reigns and frankly it stood out the moment it happened and honestly, it’s going to backfire spectacularly.
Vince is happy and that’s all that matters.
