Triple H on the possibility of the main roster talent returning to NXT

During The Last media conference, Triple H was asked about the possibility of NXT becoming a part of an upcoming Superstar Shake-Up.

“I guess in some ways it is,” Triple H replied. “Because usually when you do some kind of Shake-Up somebody gets called up. So I end up losing some NXT talent.”

WWE’s main roster is filled with wrestlers who either spent time in FCW, the brand which would become NXT or they were a part of the brand as we know it today. Triple H expanded on how that 80% of current WWE Superstars on the main roster could still have ties to NXT and it wouldn’t be out of the question to consider seeing them return to Full Sail Live for another run.

WWE main roster Superstars such as The Revival and Tyler Breeze have recently participated in NXT live events to add an unexpected element to the show. WWE’s Executive Vice President Of Talent, Live Events, & Creative continued explaining why main roster Superstars being brought back to NXT could easily happen down the line.

“I think now when you look back at the roster over the last few years and you look at the main roster. I think the number is something like 80% or so of the main roster came out of NXT. So there are a lot of talent there that wouldn’t even be a stretch to come into NXT if they were on the main roster and came back to NXT.

“It wouldn’t be a big stretch — and I think when you’ve seen, you know the last few weeks every now and then in an effort to give people surprises and constantly keep things fresh we’ve had live events where we brought The Revival on and we’ve had live events where we brought Tyler Breeze on. Those kinds of surprises and shocks — people love it — it’s like going home in a way. So I do think you could see that happen very easily and I don’t think it would be a stretch for people to consider that being a possibility.”

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)





(Visited 1 times, 269 visits today)