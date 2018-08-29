This Day In Wrestling History – August 29th

1973 – Tommy Gilbert & Eddie Marlin defeat The Mighty Yankees, to win the NWA Mid-Southern Tag Team Championship.

1979 – Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler defeats Bill Dundee, to win the AWA Southern Heavyweight Championship for the 15th time.

1982 – In Saint Paul, Minnesota, Otto Wanz defeats Nick Bockwinkel, to win the AWA World Heavyweight Championship. Elsewhere, Perro Aguayo defeats Gran Hamada, to win the UWA Light Heavyweight Championship.

1982 – In Georgia Championship Wrestling, The Super Destroyer defeats Paul Orndorff, to win the vacant NWA National Heavyweight Championship. On the same card, The Wild Samoans (Afa & Sika) defeat The Fabulous Freebirds (Michael Hayes & Terry Gordy), to win the NWA National Tag Team Championship.

1984 – Bret Hart makes his WWF television debut in a tag team match, with The Dynamite Kid as his partner.

1988 – Ryogenhou (Ashura Hara & Genichiro Tenryu) defeat Gorin Konbi (Jumbo Tsuruta & Yoshiaki Yatsu), to win the AJPW Unified Tag Team Championship.

1988 – WWF’s inaugural SummerSlam is held at New York’s Madison Square Garden, with a crowd of 20,000 in attendance.

-A tag team match between The British Bulldogs (Davey Boy Smith & The Dynamite Kid) and The Fabulous Rougeau Brothers (Jacques & Raymond Rougeau) ends in a draw after a twenty minute time limit.

–Bad News Brown defeats Ken Patera.

–Rick Rude defeats Junkyard Dog by disqualification; Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts had interfered and attacked Rude for wearing a pair of shorts, with a picture of Cheryl Roberts (Jake’s wife) on them.

-In a tag team match, The Powers of Pain (The Barbarian & The Warlord) defeat The Bolsheviks (Boris Zhukov & Nikolai Volkoff).

– The Ultimate Warrior defeats The Honky Tonk Man, to win the WWF Intercontinental Championship.

– Dino Bravo defeats Don Muraco.

– Demolition (Ax & Smash) defeat The Hart Foundation (Bret Hart & Jim Niedhart), to retain the WWE Tag Team Championship.

– Big Boss Man defeats Koko B. Ware.

– Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts defeats Hercules.

– In a tag team match, The Mega Powers (Hulk Hogan & Randy Savage) defeat The Mega Bucks (Ted DiBiase & Andre the Giant). Jesse Ventura served as special guest referee.

1992 – WWF SummerSlam is held at Wembley Stadium in England, with a crowd of 80,355 in attendance. It was not aired in the United States until August 31st.

– In a six-man tag team dark match, ‘Hacksaw’ Jim Duggan and The Bushwhackers (Butch Miller & Luke Williams) defeat The Mountie and The Nasty Boys (Brian Knobbs & Jerry Sags).

– In a second dark match, Papa Shango defeats El Matador.

– In a tag team match, The Legion of Doom (Hawk & Animal) defeat Money Inc. (Ted DiBiase & Irwin R. Schyster).

– Nailz defeats Virgil.

– Shawn Michaels faces Rick Martel, in a match where hitting the opponent in the face was not allowed. This stipulation is broken during the match as both men start slapping each other in the face. The match ends in a double count-out after both men tend to Sensational Sherri; she pretended to faint outside the ring and both men fought over who would carry her backstage.

– The Natural Disasters (Earthquake & Typhoon) defeat The Beverly Brothers (Blake & Beau Beverly), to retain the WWF Tag Team Championship.

– Crush defeats Repo Man.

– In a match for the WWF Championship, challenger The Ultimate Warrior defeats champion Randy Savage via countout. Savage retains the title.

– Tatanka defeats The Berzerker.

– The Undertaker defeats Kamala via disqualification. Kim Chee had attacked Undertaker with a pith helmet.

– The British Bulldog defeats Bret Hart, to win the WWF Intercontinental Championship.

1994 – In the United States Wrestling Association, PG-13 (J.C. Ice & Wolfie D) defeat Dante & The Great Mephisto, to win the USWA World Tag Team Championship.

1994 – WWF SummerSlam is held at the United Center in Chicago, with a crowd of 23,000 in attendance. It was the very first event held at the United Center, which had just opened 11 days earlier.

– In a dark match, Adam Bomb defeats Kwang.

– In a tag team match, Irwin R. Schyster & Bam Bam Bigelow defeat The Headshrinkers (Fatu & Samu), via disqualification. Afa had entered the ring and attacked both Bigelow and Schyster.

– Alundra Blayze defeats Bull Nakano, to win the WWF Women’s Championship.

– Razor Ramon defeats Diesel, to win the Intercontinental Championship.

– Tatanka defeats Lex Luger.

– Jeff Jarrett defeats Mabel.

– In a Steel Cage Match, Bret Hart defeats Owen Hart, to retain the WWF Championship.

– The Undertaker (with Paul Bearer) defeats his impostor Undertaker (Brian Lee). The impostor Undertaker had Ted DiBiase in his corner.

1997 – In the finals of an eight-team tournament, Emilio Charles, Jr. & Dr. Wagner, Jr. defeat Los Headhunters, to win the vacant CMLL World Tag Team Championship.

1999 – Manabu Nakanishi & Yuji Nagata defeat The Mad Dogs (Michiyoshi Ohara & Tatsutoshi Goto), to win the IWGP Tag Team Championship.

1999 – In Jersey All Pro Wrestling, Chino Martinez defeats Homicide, to win the JAPW Heavyweight Championship. Also, Billy Reil defeats O Dogg, to win the JAPW Light Heavyweight Championship.

2002 – Tsuyoshi Kikuchi & Yoshinobu Kanemaru defeat Jushin Thunder Liger & Minoru Tanaka, to win the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship. Over in Southern Championship Wrestling, C.W. Anderson & Dewey Cheatum defeat The Anti-Social Society (Natrone Steele & Scab) and Brad Hunter & Shawn Alexander, to win the SCW Tag Team Championship.

2005 – Ashley Massaro makes her WWE in-ring debut on RAW, losing to Victoria.

2008 – Brie Bella makes her WWE TV debut on SmackDown, defeating Victoria. On the same night, R-Truth makes his return to WWE, where he had performed under the name K-Kwik, from 2000-2002.

2010 – Florida Championship Wrestling airs its 100th episode.

2010 – Results from AJPW’s Pro Wrestling Love in Ryogoku; Vol.10

– In a tag team match, Osamu Nishimura & Masanobu Fuchi defeat Antonio Thomas & Hiroshi Yamato.

– Seiya Sanada & Manabu Soya defeat Taru & Big Daddy Voodoo, to win the AJPW All Asia Tag Team Championship.

– KENSO defeats The Great Muta.

– Kaz Hayashi defeats Jimmy Yang, to retain the AJPW Junior Heavyweight Championship.

– Suwama defeats Minoru Suzuki, to win the AJPW Triple Crown Championship.

2012 – In the finals of the Gold Rush Tournament, Seth Rollins defeats Jinder Mahal, to become the inaugural NXT Champion.

2015 – In World Xtreme Wrestling, Wildman Rojas defeats Big O, to win the WXW Television Championship.

2015 – At NWA’s World War Gold event, Jax Dane defeats Hiroyoshi Tenzan, to win the NWA World Heavyweight Championship. Dane’s title reign would last 419 days, concluding on October 21, 2016.

2016 – In a fatal four-way elimination match, Kevin Owens defeats Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and Big Cass, to win the WWE Universal Championship. Owens wins after Triple H interferes in the match by delivering a pedigree to Rollins; Rollins used to be part of Triple H & Stephanie McMahon’s “Authority” stable, until suffering a knee injury in November 2015, which forced him to vacate the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: WWE Hall of Famer, Stan Hansen (69 years old); and former TNA & WWE wrestler Nick Cvjetkovich (45 years old, currently wrestling as Sinn Bodhi on the independent circuit).