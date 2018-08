According to Nodq, Pro Wrestling Illustrated has released their PWI top 500 for 2018.

Here are the top 10 and their rankings from last year…

1. Kenny Omega (#5)

2. AJ Styles (#2)

3. Kazuchika Okada (#1)

4. Brock Lesnar (#25)

5. Seth Rollins (#16)

6. Braun Strowman (#34)

7. Roman Reigns (#4)

8. Cody (#33)

9. Tetsuya Naito (#12)

10. The Miz (#10)





