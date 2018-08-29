Paige on her transition to Smackdown GM: “I get goosebumps from the crowd. They’re so supportive”

“It was a surprise to me to because I knew it was coming, the week prior they said ‘this might happen…’ I lost my voice, and they said if you don’t get your voice back to make this announcement, you won’t be doing it at all. I was drinking tea, I was doing my best to get my voice back, but we managed to do it, which was great, and they texted me – I got a text from one of the writers – like ‘Okay, you have to stay here for Smackdown tomorrow.’ (And I was like) ‘Just let me be!’ It was like putting salt in the wound. It was good. Once I turned up there Road Dogg was literally on my right and bombarded me like ‘This is happening. Be quiet, no one knows.’ And I was like ‘Oh, really, this is great!’ And then we walked out, and it was great. I get goosebumps from the crowd. They’re so supportive. I thought it was the end for me, and then it wasn’t. It was a beautiful beginning, I love what I do now.”

source: Alicia Atout interview Paige

