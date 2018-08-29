Dwayne Johnson lands leading role in another major movie

Deadline.com is reporting that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has landed the leading role in the ‘epic-sized’ film The King, a movie based on the Hawaiian king Kamehameha.

The King will be directed by Robert Zemeckis, one of the biggest filmmakers in the industry, and the script is written by Braveheart’s Randall Wallace. Johnson will also serve as a producer along with Beau Flynn, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia.

Several studios bid on the movie but New Line and Warner Bros came out as the winning team. The King will start filming in 2020.

Kamehameha is the legendary king who was the first to unite the Hawaiian islands, which fulfilled the prophecy that surrounded his fabled life since birth.

“Dawning of a new day with hope and promise. Humbled & grateful to begin this once in a lifetime journey,” Johnson wrote on Instagram when the news broke. “From the day I began my Hollywood career (2001), my dream was to bring this legacy to life. In Polynesian culture we have a belief, that something isn’t done when it’s ready… it’s done when it’s right. The time is right. The one who walks alone.”





(Visited 1 times, 177 visits today)